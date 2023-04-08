MrBeast personality Chris Tyson has revealed that they are receiving hormone replacement therapy and the current inaccurate reports about their gender.

According to Tyson's Twitter account bio, they go by "any" pronouns, for consistency we will use "they."

On April 5, Tyson responded to a troll on Twitter who questioned their transformation and responded that they have been on hormone replacement therapy for two months.

"I’m genuinely so glad so many people are learning what HRT is and how it CAN and HAS helped so many people because of my tweet," they wrote. Tyson admitted that they were "super nervous" to make this public as they have been a private person despite the internet stardom. "But seeing conversations started [because] of me is amazing," they added.

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," they continued. "The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Since the initial tweet, Tyson has been responding to fans and trolls on Twitter. When a person questioned when they discovered gender dysmorphia, they responded, "It was me seeing the clothes in my sisters closet at 5 and knowing I enjoyed wearing those clothes. The next 21 years was for learning about gender dysphoria."

Tyson made sure to note that they have not specified any identity, as some media reports incorrectly identified their gender.

"I purposely have not come out as any identity, I just disclosed I was on hormones. I’m going to talk more in the future but for right now any video claiming I 'identify as X' is just speculation," they clarified.

Tyson also noted that their son, that they share with their separated wife, was the reason that they've gotten this far.