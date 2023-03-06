MrBeast Slammed After Asking Fans to Do ‘Free Labor’ for His Brand at Walmart

Popular YouTuber MrBeast is being slammed online for asking fans to help make his products look presentable in Walmart stores.

"Next time you see Feastables in Walmart (and soon to be new retailers) if you could clean up the presentation and make it look better that'd make me very happy," the influencer tweeted March 3.

MrBeast added that he is "building a team" to complete the task "routinely" but needs fans' help until then. See his tweet below:

On social media, many people slammed the content creator for asking fans to perform "free labor" that he will seemingly pay a team of people to do in the future.

"It's fascinating to watch the stage of capitalism where people are honored to do free labor for rich people that don't care about them because they feel some kind of connection and loyalty like a dog wanting a treat, only the treat is an imagined feeling of connection," one person tweeted of the controversy.

"Not MrBeast begging his child followers to perform free labor by making his s---ty underperforming chocolate bars look more neat," another person tweeted.

Someone else pointed out the irony of the situation by tweeting sarcastically, "'Do free labor for the mega-million chain store so my product has a better chance at making me even more money that I don't need and just maybe I'll reply to you on the internet!' -Mr. Beast."

Despite the backlash, many fans participated in tidying up the Feastables displays in their local Walmart locations.

"My son Jack has planned a Walmart trip just to pitch in. Happy to serve," one person replied to MrBeast's original tweet.

"I was at Walmart and saw your chocolate bar. I fixed them properly... Anything for the team. I even bought the chocolate sea salt one," someone else tweeted.

MrBeast rose to fame after going viral in 2017. His YouTube channel hit 130 million subscribers in January 2023, making him the fourth most subscribed-to creator on the platform.

His viral videos include outlandish stunts such as attempting to stay underwater for 24 hours. He also created a rock, paper, scissors competition featuring popular influencers.

READ MORE: Logan Paul Accused of Abandoning Pet Pig

In 2020, the YouTuber launched a virtual restaurant called MrBeast Burger.

The influencer launched his Feastables food brand in early 2022. The brand currently features chocolate bars called "MrBeast Bars" in original, almond and quinoa crunch flavors.

See more reactions the current MrBeast controversy, below: