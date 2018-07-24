Beloved MTV VJ Goes Missing, Police Launch Investigation

Beloved former MTV VJ Jesse Camp has gone missing after reports of being depressed, according to Deadline, and California's Riverside Police Department has launched an official investigation.

Camp, whose real name is Josiah, was officially reported missing by his sister Marisha on July 19. Camp won MTV's "Wanna Be a VJ" contest in 1998 while he was homeless.

“I can’t begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA,” Marisha wrote in an Instagram story. “He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is SO LOVED.”

Marisha added “Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us yet. What he needs more than anything is kindness and love… Please keep him in your prayers. If you see him, please let him know that many, many people care.”

Jesse was depressed but not suicidal before his disappearance, Marisha added amid official police investigation.

The RPD added an official photo of Jesse to its Facebook page and wrote: “There does not appear to be anything suspicious at this time regarding Jesse being missing other than his ceased contact with family and friends.”

"Jesse's family is concerned and would like to make contact with him. If you see or know of his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency so his welfare can be checked and family notified," authorities added.