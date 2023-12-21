Nicki Minaj Gushes Over Taylor Swift, Would Record a Collab ‘In a Heartbeat’

Nicki Minaj would love to collaborate with Taylor Swift.

The rapper has heaped praise on her friend after she was named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, and admitted she would do a song with the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker "in a heartbeat."

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: The SAG[ITTARIUS] QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!

“She takes months and years off then comes back with great music and fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!! (sic)"

READ MORE: Here’s a Look at First-Week Sales for Every Nicki Minaj Album

When one fan asked if she would do a song with the pop superstar, she replied: “In a heartbeat.”

Minaj also posted to Instagram to mark her latest LP Pink Friday 2 breaking a record for the most “vinyl sales for any female rap album in history.”

She continued: “That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand.

“Now they do! That’s a marvelous thing! (sic)”

READ MORE: 30 OF THE BEST NICKI MINAJ SONGS

The "Anaconda" hitmaker then called on her Barbz to help her emulate the success of Swift and her loyal Swifties.

She said: “Taylor and her fans have put in the work.

“Now it’s our turn.”

She added: "This is a CELEBRATION!!!!!

"The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor and the swifties.”

The pair previously performed Swift's hit "Bad Blood" at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.