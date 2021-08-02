Nicki Minaj Might Be Hosting This ‘Real Housewives’ Reunion

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Nicki Minaj's new hosting gig, Disney's possible new lawsuit and more, below.

Nicki Minaj to Host 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Reunion

Nicki Minaj has apparently been offered to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, set to film later this year. Her publicist stated, "Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October."

Study Finds It's Easier to Forgive Friends for Bad Behavior Than Strangers

Researchers found that individuals find it easier forgive their friends and family members for behaving badly compared to strangers. This is because many believe their friends and family have better morals than strangers. However, more guilt is felt when a loved one acts badly, compared to stranger. (via Daily Mail)

Bag of Air From Kanye's 'DONDA' Listening Concert Up for Sale

A Ziploc bag purportedly containing air from Kanye's DONDA listening party is listed for sale on eBay for $3,330. (via NME)

Sugar Daddy App Banned From Android Store

Google has banned sugar daddy apps from the Android Store. The ban will take effect Sept. 1. In a notice to developers, Google stated, "We're updating the inappropriate content policy to institute new restrictions on sexual content, specifically prohibiting compensated sexual relationships." (via New York Post)

Does Carrie Bradshaw Wear Forever 21 Now?

Sarah Jessica Parker was reportedly spotted in a Forever 21 dress while filming the new Sex in the City reboot, And Just Like That.

Halsey Reveals Snippet of 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' Film

Halsey has released the first real snippet of their newest work for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The album is set to release on Aug. 27, while the film comes out Aug. 25. Check out the new clip, below!

CDC Warns COVID Delta Variant Is Just as Contagious as Chickenpox

The CDC has stated that the COVID-19 Delta variant is just as contagious and transmissible as the Chickenpox and other illnesses. As just under half of the country is not vaccinated, the variant is spreading rampant and the CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places that have rising COVID-19 rates. (via People)

Emma Stone Considering Lawsuit Against Disney: REPORT



Emma Stone is reportedly "weighing her options" about potentially suing Disney after Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against the company for releasing her film Black Widow on streaming and in theaters at the same time. Apparently, the release went against her contract and cost her millions as her salary was based on box office performance. The same may have happened with Stone's film, Cruella. (via The Week)