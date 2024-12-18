Niece Booted From Christmas Over Aunt’s Biting Dog Drama: ‘Concerned About Health Issues

A woman on Reddit has shared that she has been uninvited from Christmas because of her aunt's biting dog.

"My (F35) aunt Sue (F72) and I are very close. I even lived with her for a few months in 2020. She's had rescue dogs her whole life, and her current dog Jack (pit bull mix) and I coexisted peacefully while I was living there," she began.

However, Jack has developed a biting problem and the woman is concerned about the health ramifications that come from being bitten by the dog.

"Over the past year, Jack has developed a biting problem. He's bitten a number of guests unprovoked, and I'm told the bites are very painful though not all have broken skin. In addition to not wanting to get bitten as a general rule, I'm concerned about the health issues that might come with it, like infection and taking antibiotics. I also have immunity issues that might make fighting infection harder," she said.

After the woman confronted her aunt about restraining the dog while she is there for Christmas, she was soft-uninvited from the celebration.

"Sue invited me for Christmas, and I told her very politely that I'd love to visit but I'd only feel comfortable doing so if she was willing to secure Jack while I'm there, even if just for a day or two. She was very noncommittal about agreeing to do so, and soft-uninvited me from Christmas saying it might be complicated to have me stay there with others visiting at the same time," she revealed.

"Now I'm wondering if I overreacted, and I'm concerned about future visits, as well as our relationship taking a hit. So AITAH for insisting that Jack needs to be tied up or isolated in order for me to visit my aunt Sue? How should I handle this going forward so that it doesn't ruin our relationship but I still feel safe?" the woman concluded.

READ MORE: Man Refuses to Babysit Niece After She Does This to His Dog

Users in the comments sounded off, with many of them agreeing with the niece.

"I would not visit any home that housed a dog known to bite guests. No decent human would subject people they care about to potential bites from their dog who is known to bite," one person said.

"Your safety and health come first, especially with your immune issues. It’s reasonable to ask for the dog to be secured. If she’s not willing to accommodate that, it’s on her, not you," another added.

"I hate it when people don't train their dogs to be good canine citizens and blame their behavior on everyone else around them. Either you train your dog to have manners or you shut them away while people visit. It's very simple," someone else shared.

"I would not put myself in a situation where a dog might bite me," a person chimed in.