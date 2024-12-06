Man Refuses to Babysit Niece After She Does This to His ‘Terrified’ Dog

A man on Reddit says he absolutely refuses to babysit his 10-year-old niece ever again after she did something horrible to his dog.

"I have a niece who I used to watch occasionally for my sister. Last week, my sister dropped her off at my house without much notice, saying she had an emergency," he began.

The man shared that he has a three-year-old golden retriever, and his niece was playing with the dog for some time while he was in another room before he realized what she was doing to it.

"When I walked back in, I found her cutting pieces of his fur off to 'make a wig' for her doll. My dog was terrified, and I was furious," he wrote.

The man told his sister he would never watch his niece again, and in turn she told him he was "overreacting."

"I immediately called my sister to come pick her up, and I told her I wouldn’t watch my niece again. My sister says I’m overreacting because 'kids do weird things,' and now my family is calling me heartless for refusing to help," he concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with many agreeing with the man.

"A 10-year-old should know better. She knows right from wrong and did wrong. You are not overreacting. Your sister is under-reacting and that's a problem," one person commented.

"She’s 10, if she was like 5 it could maybe be brushed off. But 10 is kinda crazy to do something that stupid," someone else shared.

"10 is old enough to know better," another agreed.

"Actions have consequences," someone else wrote.