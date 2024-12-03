Cat Owner Raging After Irresponsible Girlfriend Neglects Pet Kitty Over Thanksgiving Break

A cat owner was furious and disappointed when they returned home from a trip and discovered their girlfriend had neglected their kitty and "made a mess" in their home.

The Reddit user explained they had paid their girlfriend to watch their furry friend while they were "away for Thanksgiving."

"I would have paid a cat sitter, but they needed the money, so I figured I would let them stay at mine and pay them instead. I left my place pretty clean," the person began.

However, when they returned, their home was a complete disaster.

"Clothes thrown everywhere, cables from my work desk unplugged and moved, furniture moved, bed not made, bathroom looking nasty. Not exactly 'looking after the place,' more like just living in the place and not cleaning up after yourself," they recalled.

READ MORE: Woman Flees Boyfriend’s House After He Refuses to Change His ‘Dirty’ Sheets

Making matters worse, they noticed "the cat litter wasn't scooped at all" during the five days they were away.

Since their roommate was home at the moment, they tried to hide their frustration so as not to "cause a scene."

"But I just couldn't hold it together anymore. I yelled at her and told her it's just downright disrespectful and sh---y to do ... to me and to the cat," the Reddit user wrote.

Their girlfriend broke down crying, though, and now they're wondering if they were too harsh.

READ MORE: Man Dumps Girlfriend After She Demands He Kick Out Roommate for Possibly Being Trans

In the comments, readers insisted the Reddit user's girlfriend doesn't respect them, their pet or their home.

"Imagine living with someone who treats a home like that when they have accepted payment for caring for it. Imagine living with someone who is cruel enough to not scoop a cat box for five days. Wow. Is this what you want to sign up for in a long-term relationship?" one person wrote.

"This is exactly how much your partner respects you. If you accept it or not is up to you. You've been in a relationship for four years; don't subscribe to the sunk cost fallacy of thinking how long you've been in this relationship. Instead, think of how much longer you'll put up with this level of disrespect. It's not even leaving your clean house a mess, but an innocent animal relied on your partner to provide it with its basic needs," another commented.

"Yelling matched the level of her uncaring. Poor kitty. Poor you," someone else chimed in.