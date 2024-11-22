Woman Flees Boyfriend’s House After He Refuses to Change His ‘Dirty’ Sheets

A man's disgusting cleaning habit has driven a wedge between him and his frustrated girlfriend.

She explained on Reddit that she and her boyfriend live approximately "an hour" away from each other, and she was supposed to stay over at his place until they got into a fight over his dirty bed sheets.

"My boyfriend knows that I’m particular about the bed, and I almost always change his bed sheets when I come over, because he rarely changes them. Well, last night, when I was going to change the bed, he wouldn’t let me. He had a dirty, ripped up fitted sheet that wasn’t even stretched over the entire mattress leaving half of it bare, and the side that was covered was full of big holes revealing the dirty mattress underneath," she wrote.



The woman told him she wouldn't be able to sleep and offered to change the sheets.

"It would have taken me three minutes, and he didn’t have to do anything. He said the bed was fine; turned out the lights and hopped in," she continued.



Growing increasingly frustrated, she begged him to let her put clean sheets on the bed or she would drive home, but he told her she "was being ridiculous."

"I asked if I could get a blanket to lie on the couch and he threw a dirty stained mattress cover at me and said 'use this.' So I left and drove all the way home, at 2AM. We had planned to go to his family’s the next morning, but I told him as I was leaving that I wasn’t driving all the way back," the woman recalled.

The next morning, her boyfriend angrily called her and accused her of being "rude"

Reddit users agreed with the woman's decision to leave, with many suggesting she rethink her relationship.

"Any boyfriend/girlfriend who cares about their partner’s comfort, would make a decent effort to provide them with a clean bed to sleep on. That this man expects you to sleep on a dirty mattress, with sheets that are dirty and torn, speaks quite plainly as to the level of effort he is willing to go to in order for you to be comfortable; and add to that, he is actively preventing you from making yourself comfortable even though it would cost him nothing more than a few minutes and absolutely no effort from him. Think about that," one person wrote in the comments.

"This guy does not care about you even the bare minimum. Dump him, girl," another advised.

"It's a huge, stained red flag, and this dude is going to use it to half-cover the mattress in about two weeks when he finally decides it's time to change that sheet off it," someone else commented.

