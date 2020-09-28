Noel Gallagher Basically Just Called Taylor Swift’s Music Crap

Noel Gallagher is apparently not a Swiftie. Like, at all.

The former Oasis founding member complained about modern rock stars on the latest episode of the Funny How? With Matt Morgan podcast, calling today’s biggest acts, such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, “s--t.”

“Music now is style over substance. I find that these young ­people in the music game – they f--king look great, they’ve all got tattoos and the image and all that f--king bollocks but really they’re just s--t, they’re not saying anything,” he said.

“The biggest-selling acts are s--t, whereas when I was growing up the biggest-selling acts were the best acts. The biggest band in the world was usually the best band in the world,” Gallagher continued. “Now the biggest thing in the world is f--king Taylor Swift. What?! F--k off.”

Gallagher went on to praise greats like David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.

“There’ll never be another David Bowie, there’ll never be another Marc Bolan, there’ll never be another Freddie ­Mercury, proper rock stars,” he continued. “I don’t consider myself a rock star, I’m more of a songwriter/grafter, I mean proper ­flamboyant rock stars.”

He added, “There’ll never be people like that because musicians will never make that kind of money and the ones that do like Ed Sheeran, f--king whatever. There’ll be no more private jets or David Bowie rocking into King’s Cross Station dressed as a Nazi, they’ll be none of that any more, because ­people will be cowed by social media.”

His unpopular opinions caused the hashtag #NoelGallagherIsOverParty to trend on Twitter.