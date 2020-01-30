Taylor Swift debuted the latest track from her Netflix documentary, Miss. Americana.

The "Lover" singer is seen creating a demo of "Only The Young" during her documentary before the finished product rings out during the end credits of the film.

The 30-year-old was inspired to write the song after the results from the midterm elections in Tennessee. "There were so many young people who rallied for their candidate, whether it was a senator or congressman or congresswoman," Swift explained to Variety.

Listen to the song, below:

"It was hard to see so many people feel like they had canvassed and done everything and tried so hard," she said. "I saw a lot of young people’s hopes dashed." The singer shared that it was "tragic" to witness people who have been a victim of the effects of gun violence, war, climate change, etc.

Swift and co-producer and co-writer Joel Little created the song while in New York City after they finished creating "ME!" and "The Man" from Swift's seventh studio album, Lover. The song features backing vocals from Little's two daughters, who had no idea that they were recording the chorus for Swift's song.

Check out the full lyrics to Taylor Swift's "Only The Young," below.

[Verse 1]

It keeps me awake the look on your face the moment you heard the news

You're screamin' inside and frozen in time you did all that you could do

The game was rigged the ref got tricked the wrong ones think they're right

You were outnumbered, this time

[Pre-Chorus]

But only the young, only the young, only the young

Only the young, can run, can run, so run, run, and run

[Chorus]

They aren't gonna help us, they're too busy helping themselves

They aren't gonna change this, we gotta do it ourselves

They think that it's over but it's just begun

Only one thing can save us

[Outro]

Only the young [only the young]

Only the young [only the young]

Only the young [only the young]

Only the young