Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out North West calling Kim Kardashian out, an emotional return to Blues Clues and more, below.

Original 'Blues Clues' Host Steve Finally Gives Millennials Some Closure

Steve Burns, the very first host of the children's show Blues Clues, surprised fans with an emotional video explaining his abrupt departure 25 years ago. Watch below:

Football Is Back and Americans are Ready to Spend Big Money

The NFL season is finally underway and according to a new survey, many Americans are planning on throwing down some serious cash in the name of the game. A whopping 67 percent of people plan to spend money on watch parties, food, drinks and merch this year. (via Lending Tree)

James Corden Granted Restraining Order Against Stalker

James Corden is the latest celebrity to file a restraining order against a fan. A woman has been stalking the late night TV host's house for months and even showed up on the set of his late night talk show. The woman claims she is in love with Corden and that they are supposed to get married. A judge has ordered that she stay 100 yards away from Corden, his wife and his kids. (via TMZ)

Kim Kardashian Called Out by North West for Changing Her Voice

If there is one thing we know about North West, it's that she's always ready to expose her mom in hilarious ways. North recently called out Kim Kardashian for changing the way she speaks when advertising her products on Instagram.

Miss America Changes Tune About What 'Wellness' Means



In a world where body positivity and inclusion are so important, companies like Victoria's Secret and Miss America are scrambling to keep up. Miss America just announced that they are going to "define women's wellness as being based on optimal health, rather than physical appearance" moving forward.

'Don't Look Up' Trailer Is Star-Studded: Watch



Don't Look Up stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman and more. Watch the first trailer below:

