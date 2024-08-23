Teacher Outraged After Parent Complains to School Administration About Her ‘Really Big Boobs’

A middle school teacher was upset and outraged after finding out a parent complained to her school administration about the size of her "really big boobs."

"I always follow the dress code and have never been dress coded in the six years I’ve been in education. Everyone always compliments my outfits!" the middle school teacher began on Reddit.

However, recently the school principal approached her after a parent "said that their son was talking about my boobs at home."

The parent was allegedly worried the teacher was not following the school's "dress code."

"My admin straight up told the parent that I always follow the dress code and I am just naturally 'blessed,'" the woman continued.

"I’ve NEVER had a parent complain about my body. I’m just a curvy girl and I physically cannot hide it," she concluded.

Users in the comments backed the teacher and criticized the parent for complaining.

"So instead of the parent talking to their kid about respecting someone's body and minding their own business, [the parent] decided to complain to your higher up. I hate my generation so much. We are failing as parents," one person wrote.

"'Look son, I know you’re a growing boy, and sometimes you may have an attractive teacher; it’s okay to look a bit, but don’t stare, don’t be weird, and keep it to yourself.' It’s that easy," another shared.

"It says a lot that this parent's response to their 13-year-old sexualizing their teacher was to run and complain to the principal because [checks notes] you have a body, instead of telling the kid to focus on school and, by the way, we don't talk about women like that," someone else commented.