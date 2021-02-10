Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Michelle Obama's new Netflix show, Paris Hilton's presidential plea and more, below.

Paris Hilton Calls on President Biden to Denounce Child Abuse in Schools

Paris Hilton is in the process of supporting a bill to execute stricter regulations on private schools, such as the private school that Hilton attended. She claims she experienced years of abuse as a teenager by the school's staff. During Hilton's testimony before a state congressional committee in Utah, she called on the President of the United States to denounce child abuse in schools. (via TMZ)

Most People Split the Bill on the First Date



In a recent poll of 2,000 Americans, 56 percent said they believe that the bill should always be split on a first date. Even if they plan on paying, 68 percent of people expect their date to at least offer to split the check. (via Yahoo! News)

Check Out Dating Terms Specific to the COVID-19 Pandemic

There are now dating terms that are specific to certain COVID-era dating practices. Words like zumping, corona-zoned and lockblocking are among the latest slang. (via Fox News)

Florida Defendant Flirts With Judge During Court Hearing



Demetrius Lewis, the defendant in a Fort Lauderdale court case, appeared virtually before Judge Tabitha Blackmon... and immediately decided to shoot his shot. He complimented the judge multiple times before she responded with, "Flattery will get you everywhere, but maybe not here." (via WSVN)

Michelle Obama Is Coming to Netflix

The former First Lady of the United States is coming to Netflix as both star and executive producer of Waffles + Mochi, a children's television program aimed at teaching children all about worldwide cuisines alongside two puppet pals named — you guessed it! — Waffles and Mochi. (via People)