Parker McCollum Is Having an Identity Crisis, Says He Might Not Be a Country Singer After All

Country music is seeing a renaissance (pun intended) with artists such as Beyonce successfully crossing into the genre with big award wins, and artists such as Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly releasing country songs and/or albums.

But as pop artists and rappers continue to shake up the country music game, Parker McCollum wonders if he can still define himself as a country artist.

Speaking to Tupelo Mississippi's WTVA 9 News, the "Pretty Heart" singer reminisced on the time before he was a chart-topping singer and questioned his future in country music.

"I wanted to be a country singer for as long as I remember, and the longer I do this, the more I kind of realize I may just not be one. The more I try to write country songs and make country records, the further I get away from what really has always made me, me," the Texas native said.

"I don't know what you would call it, but you know all those names. If you took all of them and put them in a blender, I think it could come out as something similar," McCollum continued.

The "Burn It Down" singer also believes the current country music genre isn't quite the same as it used to be.

"Country music used to be such a narrow genre, there was very strict criteria and nowadays, it's just not," McCollum said.

"The criteria is as loose as it's ever been for something to be called country music... and once everybody starts to do something I want to do something else," he added.