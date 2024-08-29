10 Country Songs Guaranteed to Hit You in Your ‘Feels,’ According to Reddit
Country music is known for telling highly emotive stories through song.
Whether it's a song about love or loss, hope or strength, family or romance, music has the power to stoke our emotions and make us feel something.
Whether you're missing a loved one, going through a breakup, feeling down or stressed about life in general, a solid country song can heal you, wreck you, or have you reaching for some tissues as you wipe your tears away.
On Reddit, one country fan declared the power of the genre for eliciting strong emotional responses from listeners.
"Country music has a way of hitting us right in the heart with its storytelling and emotional depth. Whether it’s a classic tune or a recent hit, we all have that one song that never fails to move us," they wrote.
"What’s the country song that always gets you in your feels?" they asked Reddit.
Rounding up some users' choices, this list is quick to put you in your feels. These 10 country artists are known for their ability to connect with their fans on a personal level. From a song about building yourself up after a breakup, to a tune that will have you questioning if the man is dying or dreaming, bookmark this page for the next time you need to get all your emotions out.
Scroll below to discover 10 country songs that will surely evoke an emotional response, accompanied their most powerful lyrics.
- 1
"Don't Take the Girl," Tim McGraw
"Take my money, take my wallet / Take my credit cards / Here's the watch that my grandpa gave me /
Here's the key to my car / Mister, give it a whirl / But, please, don't take the girl."
- 2
"Maggie's Song," Chris Stapleton
"She put her head on my hand / Like she'd done so many times / I told her she was a good dog / Then I told her goodbye."
- 3
"Stronger," Sara Evans
"Even on my weakest days / I get a little bit stronger."
- 4
"There Goes My Life," Kenny Chesney
"There goes my life / There goes my future, my everything / I love you, daddy, goodnight / There goes my life."
- 5
"In Color," Jamey Johnson
"If it looks like we were scared to death / Like a couple of kids just tryna save each other / You should've seen it in color."
- 6
"The House That Built Me," Miranda Lambert
"I thought if I could touch this place or feel it / This brokenness inside me might start healing / Out here, it's like I'm someone else / I thought that maybe I could find myself."
- 6
"He Walked on Water," Randy Travis
"And if the story was told, only heaven knows / But his hat seemed to me like an old halo / And though his wings, they were never seen / I thought that he walked on water."
- 7
"Remember When," Alan Jackson
"Remember when old ones died and new were born / And life was changed, disassembled, rearranged / We came together, fell apart / And broke each other's hearts / Remember when."
- 9
"When I Get Where I'm Going," Brad Paisley & Dolly Parton
"I will love and have no fear / Yeah, when I get where I'm going / Don't cry for me down here."
- 8
"Almost Home," Craig Morgan
"I was walkin' down an old dirt road / Past a field of hay that had just been mowed / Man I wish you'd just left me alone / I was almost home."