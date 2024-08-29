10 Country Songs Guaranteed to Hit You in Your ‘Feels,’ According to Reddit

Country music is known for telling highly emotive stories through song.

Whether it's a song about love or loss, hope or strength, family or romance, music has the power to stoke our emotions and make us feel something.

Whether you're missing a loved one, going through a breakup, feeling down or stressed about life in general, a solid country song can heal you, wreck you, or have you reaching for some tissues as you wipe your tears away.

READ MORE: 20 Taylor Swift Lyrics That Will Have You Missing an Ex

On Reddit, one country fan declared the power of the genre for eliciting strong emotional responses from listeners.

"Country music has a way of hitting us right in the heart with its storytelling and emotional depth. Whether it’s a classic tune or a recent hit, we all have that one song that never fails to move us," they wrote.

"What’s the country song that always gets you in your feels?" they asked Reddit.

Rounding up some users' choices, this list is quick to put you in your feels. These 10 country artists are known for their ability to connect with their fans on a personal level. From a song about building yourself up after a breakup, to a tune that will have you questioning if the man is dying or dreaming, bookmark this page for the next time you need to get all your emotions out.

Scroll below to discover 10 country songs that will surely evoke an emotional response, accompanied their most powerful lyrics.