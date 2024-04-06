Peanut Butter Used to Be a Luxury Item Until This Was Invented

So how did the one of the most simple, humble sandwiches come about, you ask?

According to Mental Floss, writer Julia Davis Chandler published the very first PB&J recipe in 1901 in the Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics.

For variety, someday try making little sandwiches, or bread fingers, of three very thin layers of bread and two of filling, one of peanut paste, whatever brand you prefer, and currant or crab-apple jelly for the other. The combination is delicious, and, so far as I know, original.

Meanwhile, according to Bon Appetit, peanut butter itself was only served at fancy parties and high teas with pimentos and watercress in adorable mini sandwiches. It was eventually created not to separate, and then sliced bread was finally invented, creating this lifelong favorite.

Cheers to the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

A Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwich on a Wooden Cutting Board Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

It's pretty random, too, when you think about what Boston and New England has a whole is known for in the culinary world. Really anything seafood including its world-famous and delicious lobster in any form like the best lobster rolls on earth and don't forget about that scrumptious clam chowder.

So when it comes to sandwiches, I feel like this one is the last one I’d picture being invented in Boston but here we are and thank goodness.

It's one of the most widespread, popular, inexpensive, easy-to-make sandwiches that everyone loves.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Basically, like many good partnerships, it progressed in various steps to what it is today According to Mashed not all components were invented at the same time. However, it all started with that article, and the rest is sandwich history.

Solar Eclipse Movies