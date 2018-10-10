Pete Davidson Covered Up His Ariana Grande ‘Dangerous Woman’ Tattoo

You gain some, you lose some—and in the case of Pete Davidson's tattoos, when one Ariana Grande tat disappears, another one reappears.

While Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, fans noticed that the comedian's Dangerous Woman tattoo—a small design featuring Grande's signature bunny ears mask that Davidson got inked onto his neck early over the summer—had been covered up.

But fret not, Grandavidson/Petiana fans: The redesign doesn't spell any sort of romantic woes for the high-profile pair. Instead, Davidson covered the bunny ears with a different tattoo... this time matching one that the pop star already has! (According to Page Six, anyway.)

In place of the Dangerous Woman design, the actor now sports a large black heart with a small letter "a" next to it (for Ariana, no doubt).

The new ink is just one of many, many tattoos Grande and Davidson have gotten inked with in order to commemorate their relationship.

The couple already have matching cloud emojis, as well as tattoos that read "Reborn" and "H2GKMO."

Grande also has a tat featuring Davidson's father's firefighter badge number, while the comedian recently immortalized their new pet pig, Piggy Smalls, on his torso.

See Davidson's newest ink, below: