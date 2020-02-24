Pete Davidson Opens Up About the Moment He Knew His Engagement With Ariana Grande Was Over

Pete Davidson revealed that he knew the moment his engagement with Ariana Grande was over.

In a video posted on Monday (February 24), the Saturday Night Live comedian sat down for an in-depth interview with Charlamagne Tha God where he spoke about his love life with the pop star.

The 26-year-old revealed that he knew their relationship was "over" after Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away from an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol on September 7, 2018. Davidson and Grande got engaged in June of 2018 and called it off shortly after Miller's passing.

"I totally got it," Davidson said of Grande's reaction to Miller's passing. "She would even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.'"

"I pretty much knew it was over... after that,” he explained. "That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s--t is like. That s--it is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s--t out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f---ed up."

He added, "Prayers to his family and all of his friends."

Watch the interview, below.