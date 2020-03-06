Pete Davidson Has a Porno Shower in His Bachelor Pad

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Netflix's new comedy festival, Pete Davidson's "porno shower" and more, below!

Pete Davidson's Tour of Staten Island 'Man Cave' Includes 'Porno Shower'



Pete Davidson gave a tour of his very own man-cave (a basement apartment in his mother's house) in Staten Island, which includes an unusual shower feature, to say the least. Watch below:

One Third of Parents Say Their Favorite Child Is Their Pet

No parent is supposed to pick favorites but 34% of surveyed parents claim that their pet is their favorite child. 4% of those also believe that their furry child understands them on another level that even their significant other can't. One woman, who found out she was unable to conceive, got a canine and says that her trusted dog is like a substitute daughter. (via DailyMail)

Women's History Month: Sandra Day O'Connor

The amazing Sandra Day O'Connor was the first woman appointed to the position of U.S. Supreme Court Justice on March 26, 1930, in El Paso, Texas. She set the precedent for women at all levels of the legal profession. O'Connor will always be remembered as acting as a sturdy guiding hand in the Supreme Court's decisions. (via History)

Netflix Announces First Comedy Festival

Netflix recently announced its first ever comedy festival, Netflix Is A Joke, and will host a week-long celebration across 20 different locations in Los Angeles. The festival is scheduled to be in process from April 27 to May 3.

The festival will include different events, activities and over 200 live shows with guests including Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence and more.

Tickets can be purchased at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com on March 6 at 1 pm ET. (via Nerdist)

Alex Trebek Donates $100,000 to Homeless Shelter

After being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek refuses to stop helping others. He recently donated $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a non-profit organization that focuses on preventing and reducing poverty, homelessness and hunger. The organization provides about 290,000 hot meals every year. While Trebek didn't ask for anything in return, the organization plans on naming a wing after him as a thank you. (via TMZ)

Sophie Brussaux, the Mother of Drake's Child, Named a 'Fluke' in Freestyle Rap



In the new song "When to Say When," Drake calls the mother of his 2-year-old child, Adonis, a "fluke" — and Twitter is not having it. The lyrics read:

“Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is.”

(via Cosmopolitan)