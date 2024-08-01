Pharrell Williams Wants to Bring This Event Back to the Olympics

One of the most star-studded parties at the Paris summer games was the glamorous Louis Vuitton event. LeBron James, Steven Spielberg, Mick Jagger, Zendaya, Anna Wintour, Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, just to name a few were on hand according to Hypebeast website.

This is where singer/songwriter, rapper, record producer, movie producer, and currently the men's creative director for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams, called for the return of a former Olympics event.

Pharrell wants to see the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles reignite the inclusion of the arts.

Wait what?

According to the Art News website, Pharrell, with his 13 Grammys and numerous film compositions to his name as well, knows his Olympic history. He even carried the flame during the torch for the XXXIII Olympiad. He'd love to see this international stage of competition highlight those in the arts.

The arts were part of the Olympics once-upon-a-time from 1912 to 1948.

Medals were awarded across five art categories, including architecture, literature, music, painting, and sculpture. Between 1912 and 1948 juries awarded a total of 151 medals to original works in the fine arts that drew inspiration from the sports.

The medals were actually stricken from the Olympic records according to Art News after the event was removed and Pharrell would like to see the importance of the arts in the Olympics revisited.

The Olympics once had arts competitions. Sculpture, architecture, visual arts. Let’s remind everyone of that legacy and seize this moment to bring awareness.

The Louis Vuitton event, described as an indoor carnival, had interactive art installations where Pharrell's fundraiser will support Olympic hopefuls as well as the 36 athletes from 11 different countries competing on the Refugee Olympic Team at the Paris games, according to Hypebeast.

