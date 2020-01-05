Phoebe Waller-Bridge won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and is giving back big time by auctioning off the red carpet outfit that she wore during the win.

The 34-year-old won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical television series for her starring role in Fleabag. This marked her first Golden Globe win.

After her acceptance speech, the actress went to the press room to answer questions from the media, she then revealed her plan to give away her pantsuit for a worthy cause.

"We've hatched an amazing plan with Ralph and Russo who are Australian designers who created this incredible couture suit, which is the most extraordinary thing I've ever worn," Waller-Bridge gushed. "We're going to auction it and the money that is raised from it will go towards relief in Australia. It's a beautiful idea from the team, I'm really excited to be apart of that."

There have not been any further details on how fans can join in and bid on the auction just yet.

This isn't the only big win Waller-Bridge has recently celebrated, the actress won three Emmys this past September for her work in Fleabag in the outstanding lead actress, outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series categories.

See her interview in full, below.