Phone Call-Loving Little Boy Goes Viral for Incessantly Calling Auntie: ‘Stop Hanging Me Up!’

Most members of Gen Z and younger have a distaste for phone calls, but not this adorable little boy.

If your heart needs some warming today, look no further.

Lindseay Osburn posted two videos of her son on TikTok that have gone super viral, showcasing the little boy's love for calling his family members on the phone.

"When your auntie doesn’t wanna talk to you," she captioned the first video, which has over 10 million views on TikTok.

"What?" the aunt asks.

"Stop hanging me up!" the little boy scolds as Osburn can't help but laugh in the background.

The cuteness didn't stop there.

After his aunt tells him to "stop playing on my phone," he gives her the cutest growl you've ever heard and a short and sweet, "Bye," only to FaceTime her not long after with a big smile.

When she answers, he declares, "I face on you!"

Watch the full video, below:

This isn't the first time Osburn's son has racked up views on TikTok for being absolutely adorable, either.

As she wrote in the comments of the phone call video, "He is a character... he literally is the funniest kid I know."

The phone calling shenanigans continued in a part two video, which has almost one million views and got noticed by Walmart.

"Can’t wait to see his Walmart haul," the chain commented.

"PT. 2 but this time it's Pawpaw," Osburn wrote as a caption.

He chats about Walmart with his Pawpaw with the cutest grin, and when asked if he can "speak to Bryce," the little boy quickly says, "No."

"I'ma hang up then," Pawpaw says.

Hilariously, the little boy replies, "Fine, I'll hang up on you."

Looks like he finally figured out how to get his family members to stop hanging him up!