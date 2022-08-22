Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date

A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth.

"I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.

The expectant mother explained her future mother-in-law surprised her son with an "all-expense paid vacation to Italy" as his "paternity present."

"She gave me a jade stone bracelet and a matching newborn one for the baby as it's part of their culture to give the family stone to the mother and child once they enter the family. That was very kind of her," she continued.

However, despite the gifts, the woman was frustrated with her boyfriend's mother for booking the father of her unborn child an international vacation so close to their baby's due date.

"I told her that his leave was for helping with the baby. She was taken aback and said that he would be with me for a week and that was long enough. Her husband never even stayed at the hospital with her when her son was born," the woman continued. "I told her and my boyfriend that I didn't want him to go and that she should have asked first before buying such an extraordinary gift. She left in tears because I was 'ungrateful' and ruining her son's experience."

Naturally, the woman doesn't want her boyfriend to go, and though he agrees he should be there for her and the baby, he also doesn't want his mom's money to go to waste.

The father-to-be thinks "he should go for at least a week because she paid for it," but the woman really wants her partner to stay home and bond with their daughter after she's born.

In the comments, Reddit users were baffled by the soon-to-be grandmother's actions — and equally shocked by the boyfriend's response.

"What an asinine idea! A vacation away from his one-week-old baby? What in the literal f--k was his mother thinking?" one person wrote.

"That is insane; the whole point of him taking time off of work was to be there for you. It's unimaginable to me that his mother could have thought it was a good idea to just send him to Europe. Also, in general, who in the world would just buy someone a ticket to another country for a long period of time in any situation?" another commented.