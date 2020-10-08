President Donald Trump’s Wax Figure Put in Quarantine

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out President Trump's wax figure woes, why Netflix is being indicted and more, below!

President Trump's Wax Figure Put in Quarantine

While President Trump is quarantining in the White House after testing positive for COVID-19, the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Amsterdam has also put his wax figure in quarantine as well. LOL. (via TMZ)

Half of American Women Experience Anxiety While Shopping

A new survey found that every two in ten women have felt judged by a salesperson while shopping, while 13 percent admitted to being so stressed that they have even shed a tear in the changing room during a shopping trip! Maybe retail therapy isn't for everyone. (via People)

Netflix in Trouble for Cuties

Netflix has been indicted for the controversial film Cuties. The Texas grand jury believes the film shows young kids in inappropriate situations and some have even used the word "pedophilia" to describe the film. (via TMZ)

Miami Dolphins Get 'Full Capacity' Approval

The governor of Florida has given the Miami Dolphins permission to have full capacity at the Hard Rock Stadium. The stadium has 65,000 seats, but the organization does not plan on filling all of the seats right away. Still, this could potentially lead to a huge outbreak of the coronavirus, especially with other NFL teams dealing with COVID outbreaks right now. (via TMZ)

Make a Pumpkin Spice Latte for Your Dog!

Open Farm Pet Food has released their own recipe for a dog friendly version of the signature fall drink! Now your four-legged friend can get in on the fall fun. Check out the recipe via People.