Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Will and Kate's new YouTube channel, Kim Kardashian's Roman statue debacle and more, below.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the launch of their new YouTube channel, which will give viewers a glimpse into their royal lives. (via Insider)

Kim Kardashian Responds to Accusations She Stole Ancient Statue



In court filings, Kim Kardashian has been implicated in the alleged theft of an ancient Roman statue. Her representative claims that Kardashian "never purchased this piece" and that "this is the first that she has learned of its existence" (via Just Jared)

Which Plastic Surgery Saw Huge Growth This Year?

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons released data revealing that butt implants were the most popular type of procedure this past year. In 2020, there was a 22 percent rise in butt implant surgery, while almost all other procedures saw a decrease. (via Bloomberg)

BTS Member Donates to Help Child Violence Victims

BTS member J-Hope donated over $89,000 to ChildFund Korea for Children's Day. The money will be going to the new One Stop Center in Tanzania, East Africa for children who are victims of violence. (via People)

Snapchat Orders New Series

Snapchat revealed that they have ordered nine new original shows. The upcoming lineup includes Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion; Charli vs. Dixie with competitions between the D'Amelio sisters; and Coming Out with Chloë Grace Moretz! (via Variety)

Interpreter Denies Splitting Up Bill and Melinda Gates

Translator Zhe 'Shelly' Wang denies rumors that she was involved in splitting up the Gates. She has worked as an interpreter for their foundation since March 2015. (via Page Six)

Possible New Boy Band Series Coming to HBO Max

A new series aimed at finding a K-pop Latin American boy band is reportedly in the works at HBO Max. The possible new series would be a competition-based show. (via Deadline)

Twitter Wants You to Think Twice Before Tweeting



Twitter will now flag offensive tweets before you get a chance to send them. Twitter users will see a prompt that tells them “to pause and reconsider a potentially harmful or offensive reply before they hit send.” (via The Wrap)