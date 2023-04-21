Prince William Not Interested in Talking to Harry After Book ‘Betrayal': REPORT

Prince William and Prince Harry may still not be on the best of terms, according to a new report.

As King Charles III's coronation nears, a source has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Prince William has "no interest" in speaking to his brother.

"William is still upset about Harry’s book. He feels it was a betrayal and he has no interest in communicating with Harry before the coronation about their disagreements," a source told the publication.

Despite the riff that may exist between the family, Harry allegedly wants to mend his relationship with them in the future.

"The relationship is still fractured, and it is unclear when they will be able to mend fences," the source adds.

The news of William not wanting to speak to Harry comes after a series of events between the royal family and the Spare author.

Last month, King Charles planned to evict Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage.

After finding out that they were being evicted, the couple was allegedly "appalled" but the decision.

The residence was where Harry and Meghan resided until they left for California in 2020.

Prior to that, Harry revealed in his book that William once allegedly tried to attack him during an argument about Harry's wife Meghan.

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Harry said of the incident in Spare.

Spare was released on Jan. 10 and was an instant success upon its release.