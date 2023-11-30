Prince William Is Secretly a Swiftie

Ronnie Wood has invited Prince William to see the Rolling Stones, but he's more of a Taylor Swift fan.

The 76-year-old guitarist met the Prince of Wales at the 11th annual Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday (Nov. 27), and he urged the 41-year-old royal to come and see him in action.

Ronnie is quoted by The Daily Telegraph newspaper as saying: “We were talking about the tour and I said, ‘Come on, you’ve got to come out on tour,’ and we were talking about the new album and everything.

“William said [he would] if we could get Taylor Swift there.”

The veteran rocker told the prince the "Cruel Summer" singer had previously sung with frontman Sir Mick Jagger, prompting William to promise: "I'm there then."

The "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" hit-maker poked fun at the age of himself and his bandmates.

He quipped: “We had to talk about conservation – with an old band like ours.”

The awards honored three people: Ekwoge Abwe received the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa; Fanny Minesi was presented with the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa; and Jealous Mpofu took home the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award, with each winner receiving a trophy and grant funding to continue their work.

And William, who has been patron of Tusk since 2005, paid tribute to the "extraordinary" work of the winners.

He told the audience at the Savoy Hotel: "It’s my great pleasure to be here with you all tonight as we recognize and celebrate the work of three remarkable individuals each, who are working tirelessly for a better and brighter future. Their extraordinary commitment, courage and sacrifice inspires us all."

The prince felt the winners' stories served as a "reminder that Africa, its people and its biodiversity are disproportionately affected by the impacts of a warming planet."

He added: "Impacts which are, for the most part, not driven by those most affected. Those living in Africa emit just a quarter of the emissions than that of the average global citizen. Yet the African continent is set to incur disproportionate loss and damage from climate change. But we do have the power to change this and the stories we have heard tonight provide both optimism and hope."