PVRIS Debut ‘Dead Weight’ Music Video, Announce Third Studio Album ‘Use Me’

PVRIS are back and better than ever with a new single, new tour and the announcement of their highly anticipated third studio album.

The band released their single, “Dead Weight,” along with a visually stunning music video on Wednesday (March 4).

The visual was shot in Milan and directed by YHELLOW. The video includes a wild night out with frontwoman, Lynn Gunn, which features a pet wolf and a trippy dance scene.

Watch the music video, below:

“‘Dead Weight’ is about being a people pleaser, holding others up and never asking for anything back. Quite often that can being taken advantage of and can be hard to say "no"/set boundaries, this feels amplified especially as a woman,” Gunn explained in a press release. “This song is about stepping into my power as a woman, shedding old skin and taking nurturing/caretaker feminine nature and turning it into a super power.”

Gunn has begun a new era for the band and for herself, personally. She is acting as the band’s leader and “sole architect.” She created eleven tracks for the upcoming record that are described as “pop conjurations of glitchy beat-craft, airy guitars, and spell-binding vocals.” She has taken a role in numerous areas including songwriting, presentation, production, merchandise, and visuals.

“I allowed myself to support a narrative I thought I had to support of PVRIS being a band,” Gunn revealed. “I didn’t really have a role model for this. Coming from a ‘band culture,’ it’s about how the group is always greater than the sum of its parts, and you’re not supposed to take credit, even if you do everything. There’s no template or role model for really owning it as a woman. I wanted to make everyone else happy and uphold an image I thought we had to. Growing up, I learned I don’t have to do that anymore. I’m finally allowing myself to take credit. I’ve got the full support and encouragement of my bandmates. PVRIS is a unit and very much a team, but the heart and soul of the vision and music always has sourced from me. I’m just saying it now. I fulfilled my own vision of what a role model should be.”

PVRIS will embark on a North American spring headlining tour prior to their supporting role on Halsey’s North American Manic Tour this summer. Tickets for their spring North American headlining tour will go on sale to the general public on March 6 at 10 AM local venue time.

Fans can now pre-save and pre-order Use Me, which will officially drop on May 1.

Pre-Order/Pre-Save Use Me HERE

See the tour dates and tracklisting, below.

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

5/8 Columbus, OH Newport

5/9 Chicago, IL House of Blues

5/12 Detroit, MI The Majestic

5/14 Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg University

5/15 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

5/19 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

5/20 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head

5/21 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

5/22 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

5/24 Boston, MA Boston Calling (FESTIVAL)

5/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

5/27 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

5/28 New Orleans, LA Republic

5/30 Austin, TX Emo’s

5/31 Dallas, TX Canton

6/2 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

6/4 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda

6/5 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

6/7 San Francisco, CA Regency

6/9 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

6/10 Seattle, WA Neptune

SUMMER 2020 TOUR WITH HALSEY

7/12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/15 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/25 Saint Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/27 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/30 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/1 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre

Use Me tack list:

1. Gimme A Minute

2. Dead Weight

3. Stay Gold

4. Good To Be Alive

5. Death of Me

6. Hallucinations

7. Old Wounds

8. Loveless

9. January Rain

10. Use Me

11. Wish You Well