Recording Academy Announces New ‘Only Human’ Rules, Reduces Main Categories to Eight Nominees

While the Grammy Awards are many months away, that has not stopped the Recording Academy from announcing a new set of rules for the coming ceremony.

READ MORE: Beyonce Sets New Grammy Record for Most Wins Ever

On June 16, the organization announced that there would be additional "only human" criteria when it comes to who can win an award at the 2024 ceremony.

Hoping to address the sue of Artificial Intelligence to create music, the Recording Academy said (via Deadline): "only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award."

They went on to say that a work that contains no no human authorship will not be able to be nominated in any of the categories. However, there is a loophole. Music that contains some AI does remain eligible as long as the human authorship is “meaningful” and significant.

That was not the only rule that has been implemented for the upcoming show. The Recoding Academy also announced that the number of nominees for the major categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist) would be reduced from 10 nominees all the way down to 8 nominees.

The rule changes come after the Recording Academy announced that they would be adding three new categories to the ceremony next year.

On the list to be added are: best African music performance, best pop dance recording and best alternative jazz album.

When it comes to the total amount of awards that will be presented next year, that list stands at 94 awards.

Last year, Adele, Harry Styles and Beyonce all took home major trophies.