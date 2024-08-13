Woman Thinks It’s ‘Ridiculous’ Daughter Couldn’t Have Third Plate at Family Dinner

A woman on Reddit revealed her family drama after her sister yelled at her for letting her daughter get a third plate during dinner.

She explained in her post that her whole family was at her sister's house for a dinner one night with tons of food.

"My daughter was on her second plate by the end of the night. Once she finished she asked if she could get another one. I said yes," the woman shared.

"But my sister (her aunt) looked at her with a shocked expression and said 'Another plate?' My daughter turned around and gave [me] a somewhat uncomfortable look," she continued.

She noted that her daughter is 16 and works two part-time jobs during her busy days and often doesn't have time to eat until the evening.

"I turned to my sister and said she's been working all day without anything to eat, you made tons of food, it won't hurt for her to get another plate. My sister started yelling saying something about how it wasn't my place to say if my daughter could get more of her food that she made," the woman said.

She said that her daughter ended up not getting another plate, but because of her sister's blow-up, the vibe of the get-together was off.

"We just decided to go. Before we left out the door my sister stopped me and told me I should've taught my daughter manners and how it isn't right to get more than 1 plate at someone else's house," she revealed.

"I told my sister she was being ridiculous and somehow our voices got loud enough where my mom started to hear us in the small corner, she came over and started telling me she agreed with my sister and it was rude for my daughter to eat that many plates," the woman said.

After leaving her sister's house, the woman received angry texts from her family about the drama.

Many Reddit commenters agreed that the woman was in the right.

"Your sister has some anger issues and you were right to leave. I probably would have left the second that she said something towards my kid," one person wrote.

"I frequently host large dinners at our home. If someone grabbed a 3rd plate, I'd fall into an ego coma I'd be so flattered they liked my food that much," another person chimed in.

However, some people defended the sister's point.

"Your daughter should have asked her aunt and not you and you shouldn’t have assumed, but said ask your aunt. Not your house, not your food," one person said.

"I can see where your sister is coming from. It is a faux pas of sort[s]," another commenter agreed.