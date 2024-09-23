Man Says It’s Girlfriend’s ‘Responsibility’ to Wake Him, Blames Her for Oversleeping and Almost Getting Fired

A woman on Reddit says her boyfriend was furious when he was late to work and nearly fired after oversleeping, claiming it's her responsibility to get him up on time.

She explained her boyfriend "sleeps through all of his alarms, which usually means he is late for work."

"Sometimes it's only 10-15 minutes, but it can also stretch to one hour. His boss likes him and has given him plenty of chances, but yesterday he got his last warning that if he doesn't show up on time he will lose his job," the woman wrote.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend believes it's her "responsibility" to wake him up in the morning.

"Despite me waking up from his alarms and being able to shove him out of bed (if need be), I don't think it's my responsibility… Him making it my responsibility turns me into a caregiver, a mother, instead of a girlfriend," the woman continued, adding he usually falls back asleep even when she tries to wake him, and will often yell at her "for both waking him up and for not waking him up."

"But when his boss gave him his last warning yesterday, I felt so much guilt. Because had I just woken him up, and been persistent, he wouldn't be in this situation. So I am at an impasse. Is it my responsibility, am I in the wrong for not helping, or should he, as an adult, be able to do this by himself?" she concluded.

Users in the comments section blasted the boyfriend for not taking responsibility for his own actions.

"Don't feel guilt for things that are his responsibility. He is a grown man. Don't let him guilt you either. If he were single he wouldn't even have the option of someone waking him, but regardless it's not your fault! Time for him to put on his big boy pants," one person wrote.

"If he was single, sleeping alone, he'd either found a way, or be in the same trouble anyway. Instead of owning his problem, he tried to make it yours, and it backfired," another user shared.

"It's not your responsibility. Should you break up tomorrow and move out he would have to get his own carcass out of bed on time. He's out-sourcing what is his responsibility onto you simply because you have allowed it to happen. If he's not mature enough to maintain employment he's absolutely not mature enough for a relationship," someone else commented.