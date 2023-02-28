Man Refuses to Tone Down Extravagant Wedding at His Engaged Sister’s Request

Sibling rivalry is common. However, one sister might be taking it too far as she is demanding her brother tone down his upcoming extravagant wedding.

A man vented on Reddit that he is refusing to scale back on his ceremony, as it's what his future wife wants and deserves.

"I'm getting married in July, my sister Ash is getting married in June. The weddings were not planned to be so close, it just kind of worked out that way," the man wrote via Reddit. "I got engaged first but her husband is in the military so they had to rush things a little bit and either get married on 5 months notice or wait a lot longer."

He explained that he grew up fairly poor, but his fiancée's family is very wealthy.

"My parents are gifting Ash $1,000 to help with wedding planning, obviously this doesn't go that far. We have a decent sized extended family and lots of friends," he continued. "Ash is doing everything she can to be thrifty and will end up having around 70 adult guests at her wedding. She wishes it could be more and with kids, but due to budget cuts had to be made."

His fiancée, Julie, is her parents only daughter, and therefore are being "extremely generous with the wedding budget."

"I don't want to say how much they've given us but it's more than most households make in a year," he said. "It still feels a little surreal marrying into a family like this, but I will say they've been nothing but kind to me, and I've never felt judged by them."

The groom-to-be noted that there will be around "150-200" guests in attendance.

"Ash knew my wedding would have more people, but I don't think she realized until this weekend how nice it will be. We saw each other this weekend and while wedding planning came up it was pretty clear how fancy ours is going to be," he recalled. "The food served will be over $150/plate, it's one of the most expensive venues in the area, and the musical performer is relatively well known (family friend of Julie's)."

The man added that his sister asked him if he could "tone it down," as she's afraid people will "compare" her wedding to his or skip hers all together.

"I told her that her wedding will be amazing and not to compare, but I won't be telling Julie to not have her wedding how she wants it," he detailed. "Personally I'd elope or have a giant wedding, it makes no difference to me, but Julie wants an extravagant affair and if her parents don't mind paying, I'm fine with it, too."

Users rallied behind the man, with many slamming his sister for asking him to change his wedding plans.

"I get it that your sister feels insecure, especially with the weddings so close, but that's not your responsibility. Your fiancée is a part of this event (a crucial part, obv.) and gets a say on how your wedding is planned, which has nothing whatsoever to do with your sister, not to mention that a good chunk of the extravagance is due to her side of the family paying for it. Regardless of how Ash feels, that's not something she gets a say in and it would be a hard hill to climb to try and tone down your wedding for her sake, even if you wanted to," one person wrote.

Another commented, "If the sister was concerned about being overshadowed, she could have chosen to have a long engagement. Instead, she made a conscious decision to have the weddings close together."

"Don't adjust your wedding to accommodate your sister's insecurities," a third scoffed.