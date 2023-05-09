Man Gets Revenge on Cheating Ex by Exposing ‘Sexual Dirty Talk’ Screenshots on Her Social Media

A man on Reddit is worried he went "overboard" after he exposed the "sexual dirty talk" between his unfaithful ex and her co-worker on her social media accounts.

After the man discovered his former girlfriend had cheated on him, he took matters into his own hands by blasting her flirtatious texts on her social media.

"So recently I found out that my ex had a flirtatious relationship at work with one of her managers at a restaurant she works at. This involved sexual dirty talking while on the shift, sexual compliments and photo sharing and plans to hangout. I found out, and told her not to text the other guy again and block him," he explained.

When he checked her phone later, however, he found out the two were still in communication.

"What’s worse is how she described getting caught by me to be hilarious, funny, and that she’ll reach out to this guy when we’re done. She made me sound like a doormat, a joke, an option… as if everything we had was a plaything for her to play with," he continued via Reddit.

Feeling "emasculated" and "embarrassed," he uploaded the flirty "screenshots to her social media," including Instagram and Snapchat. He also sent the screenshots to her mom; the co-worker who was flirting with her; and her employer, who declined to get involved.

"She later called me back to apologize about the ordeal but the damage was already done and I broke the news to her about what I did and to screw her," the man shared, adding that he now feels bad about how he reacted and is currently seeking "therapy."

In the comments section, Reddit users sided with the man and supported his revenge.

"Well, you didn't release nudes. So you're in the clear with that one. I've heard a saying once, it went something like: 'If something can be destroyed by the truth, it wasn't meant to be.' If she didn't do anything wrong and you went overboard, she wouldn't be ashamed," one person wrote.

"[To be honest] you could have done a lot worse than exposing them for what they did. You could have stooped to the same level and cheated but that'd have made you just as bad. While it can be seen as extreme you didn't go the full extreme route. I do hope you left the relationship as no one deserves to be cheated on," another commented.