Reddit Slams ‘Rude and Entitled’ Woman for Complaining Celebrity Wouldn’t Take Photo With Her Daughter

In Reddit's popular Am I The A--hole forum, one woman is being criticized for her "entitled" behavior after a chance celebrity meeting.

The woman set the scene in the post, saying, "My daughter and I were recently on vacation. We spent the day in an area that’s known to have a lot of rich/famous people and towards the end of the day we saw one of my daughter’s favorite celebrities (we’ll call her A) walking out of a store."

She went on to detail how her daughter ran over to "A" and was stopped by security, who informed them that the mystery celebrity was there to celebrate her own daughter's birthday and wanted to focus on that.

"My daughter was very upset because she’s been a fan of A for a very long time so she tried again for a picture but was turned away," the woman continued.

She added, "My daughter was crushed so later that night I made a post talking about my experience with A," and went on to say that she called the celebrity's security "rude."

"I understand it’s her daughter’s birthday but a 1 minute interaction with a fan isn’t going to ruin her day and if it does, that girl needs to learn that the world doesn’t revolve around her," the woman argued.

The woman then admitted that the post she made received criticism with several people calling her "entitled," and even her husband saying that she was in the wrong for bashing the celebrity.

Many Reddit users agreed that the woman was in the wrong for expecting the celebrity to take fan photos during her daughter's birthday celebration.

"Kinda the lesson I'm thinking you and your daughter need to learn, tbh," one person said, referencing the woman's comment about the celebrity's daughter learning the world doesn't revolve around her.

Another person said, "[You're the a--hole] OP celebrities and famous people are just people who have the same rights and privacy all of us other non people do."

"This could have also been a chance for her to learn to respect 'no' when she was told the first time not to bother the celebrity any more. Instead, the mother had to make it all about her daughter's disappointment and how the celebrity is responsible for managing that," someone else pointed out.