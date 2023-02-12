Rihanna Dazzles During 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: See Photos!

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was a sleek reminder of the pop superstar and fashion mogul's onstage brilliant.

On Sunday (Feb. 12), Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The big game kicked off at 6:30PM ET.

With a legion of backup dancers in tow, Rih performed a medley of her biggest hits for her headlining Halftime Show set.

The music icon's slick, futuristic production featured high-flying floating stages and effortlessly cool jumpsuits. Rihanna stood out in bright red, while her backup dancers wore stark white.

Mid-performance, Rih glamorously touched up with her makeup with a Fenty Beauty compact. It was a moment, naturally.

Rihanna's Halftime Show set list included songs such as "Diamonds," "Rude Boy," "Wild Thoughts," "Umbrella" and more. Perhaps surprisingly, no surprise guests joined her on stage during the performance, even though longtime mentor and collaborator Jay-Z was in the crowd to watch the set.

Leading up to the performance, former Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner Katy Perry, who performed in 2015 (Left Shark, anyone?), shared her support for the "Umbrella" singer on social media.

"Sending you all the love. You got this, Rihanna," she tweeted.

Rihanna's Halftime Show kicked off just a little after 8PM ET.