Rihanna Sends Flowers to Senior Citizens Who Recreated Her Halftime Show

A group of senior citizens recreated Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, and Rih was so impressed she sent them flowers.

On TikTok, a group of residents at the Arcadia Senior Living in Kentucky banded together to put their own spin on Rihanna's Halftime Show.

In their viral video, women dressed in all white move in formation flawlessly before revealing their "Rihanna" in red, all while "Rude Boy" plays in the background.

Watch below:

The video has garnered over 33.8 million views as of publishing, and in the comments section, TikTok viewers gushed over the women's exceptional talent.

"You ladies are booked for the 2024 Super Bowl. Start working on your performance," one user joked.

"SLAYYYYYYY," someone else encouraged.

"You can now close the challenge," another commented.

The TikTok dance also received a big thumbs up from Rihanna herself.

The "We Found Love" singer was so impressed she sent the women a big bouquet of roses to show her appreciation.

"The moment we've hoped for, Rihanna has delivered!" the Arcadia Senior Living Facebook page posted, sharing photos of the beautiful white roses sent by Rihanna and her team, along with a note which read, "You Ladies Dance Was Amazing ... Love Roc Nation ... Rihanna."

The women also received flowers from Jay-Z.