Yikes! The Royal Palace's website allegedly had a major error this week when it accidentally linked visitors to a pornography website.

The Daily Mail first reported that a webpage on the Palace's official site had linked to an X-rated Chinese porn website featuring live sex shows... instead of the charity website the hyperlink was supposed to direct visitors to.

The Royal Family's charity page was supposed to link visitors to the Welsh charity Dolen Cymru. Prince Harry visited members of the charity in 2004 and later was appointed the royal patron of the charity in 2007.

"I am so very proud to be associated with Dolen Cymru," Prince Harry says, as quoted on the Palace's website. "The work that it does in assisting and encouraging organizations and individuals in Wales to establish contact and foster friendships with their counterparts in Lesotho is quite invaluable."

"The Wales-Lesotho link began in 1985 and has developed educational links, wider young people's links, health, churches, women's organizations," the description of the charity reads on the Dolen Cymru website.

Dolen Cymru's goal is to create positive change in the African kingdom of Lesotho by helping medical and educational professionals learn new techniques and methods to better their communities' lives.

The website has since been updated with the correct link. The Royal Family has not released a statement about the reported error.