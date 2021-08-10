Russian Woman Sues McDonald’s, Claims Tempting Cheeseburger Ad Caused Her to Break Lent Fast

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out how one girl got Tyler Perry's attention with a billboard, the wild reason why one woman is suing McDonald's and more, below.

Russian Woman Sues McDonald's After Breaking Lent Fast

Ksenia Ovchinnikova is suing fast food chain McDonald's after claiming one of their ads caused her to break her fast during Lent. The orthodox Christian woman claims she was refraining from eating any meat or dairy, but was too enticed after seeing the company's advertisement. Ovchinnikova ended up eating a cheeseburger and now wants compensation for her meal. She is asking for $14 in the lawsuit. (via New York Post)

Psychopaths Are More Likely To Have These Jobs...

One in 22 people can be labeled a psychopath, according to a recent survey. The top ranking jobs that psychopaths hold include CEO, lawyer and radio host. On the other hand, you are less likely to find a psychopathic person with the following jobs: social worker, nurse, therapist and salesperson. (via BoingBoing)

Actress Racquel Palmer Got Tyler Perry's Lead Role Thanks to a Billboard

In 2019, rising star Racquel Palmer put up a billboard featuring her face and name, as well as a message for Tyler Perry: "I'm your next leading lady." Her tactic worked, as she nabbed a leading role in the director's upcoming series, All The Queen's Men. Palmer says her billboard was mainly intended to teach her children a message about never giving up. (via TMZ)

Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Numerous Baby Mamas

Nick Cannon has been the topic of conversation lately after recently welcoming his seventh child. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Cannon talked about how the classic idea of marriage isn't something he pays attention to. According to him, marriage was just something used to pass property around in the olden days. "The idea that a man should have one woman…we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality," he shared. (via Just Jared)

Most Americans Don't Think They Need Brick-and-Mortar Stores

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that 56 percent believe they will use online shopping even more in the future. Meanwhile, 69 percent said that they will continue to shop via e-commerce after the pandemic is over. A lot of Americans think that brick-and-mortar stores will be used for only a small portion of shopping, with 83 percent of respondents believing that online shopping will become the main shopping method. (via SWNS Digital)