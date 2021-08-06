Here’s How Ryan Reynolds Really Feels About Taylor Swift Using His Kids’ Names in Her Music

Ryan Reynolds revealed his true feelings about Taylor Swift name-dropping his kids in her music.

If you didn't know, Swift used the names of Blake Lively and Reynolds' daughters — 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez and 1-year-old Betty — in her song "Betty." The track is off Swift's 2020 folklore record, which went Platinum.

Reynolds spoke about his reaction to the song during a recent SiriusXM Town Hall event, calling the references to his kids "an honor."

"I mean the names are of our kids, but we trust her implicitly and she's very sensitive to any of that stuff," Reynolds said of the singer. "And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names."

"We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do," he continued. "You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can't believe that happened.’"

The best part? The kids had no idea that they would be featured on the track and their parents got to deliver the news to them.

"We surprised them with it. Yeah. They didn't know," he revealed. "They had no idea. We don't tell them anything. We find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."

At the time of the song's release, Lively and Reynolds had not made their youngest daughter's name, Betty, public yet.

Swift didn't explicitly confirm that it was her name but alluded to it in a fan Q&A. “I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!" she said.