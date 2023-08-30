Sam Asghari Is ‘Jobless’ Aspiring Actor Following Britney Spears Split: REPORT

Sam Asghari is reportedly "jobless" following his highly publicized split from pop star Britney Spears.

According to Page Six, a source told the outlet that Asghari is a member of the labor union SAG-AFTRA, which is currently on strike due to ongoing disputes with production companies over fair wages.

"Sam is still looking for his big break," the source claimed.

Asghari will appear in the upcoming comedy film Grand Death Lotto, which apparently wrapped filming just weeks before the strike started earlier in the summer.

He also appeared in the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness, which he filmed at the beginning of the year.

The former fitness model and personal trainer, 29, and Spears, 41, headed for divorce earlier this month after one year of marriage.

At the time, Page Six also reported that Asghari was "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

Their source snarked, "So that’s what Sam is focused on."

On the other hand, Asghari's manager claimed that those reports were "false" and that he will "always support" Spears.

Meanwhile, Spears is moving on with her life and remains booked and busy.

On Aug. 20, she posted a video partying with her "boys," along with a thirst trap, painting the picture of an unbothered queen who "played all night."

Plus, Spears just collaborated with will.i.am on "Mind Your Business," and has her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, coming out on Oct. 24.

Spears is also reportedly considering making a comeback album, which would be her first since 2016's Glory.

Not only that, but she also reportedly has an invite from Madonna to appear on the Queen of Pop's upcoming Celebration Tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit 2003 collaboration "Me Against the Music." If she decides to hit the stage, it would be during one of Madonna's five rescheduled Los Angeles tour dates in March.