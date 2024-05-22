Scammers Are Targeting These Four Streaming Services Right Now

It's common practice now to be on alert with all emails, websites, links, and even text messages that come from companies and business. However, when it's something that feels all too familiar that you're used to seeing, it's easy to let your guard down. But don't.

It seems that emails from streaming giants appear all the time in my inbox saying my subscription expired or how to activate a free month. It's frustrating but a way of life now and this latest scam is so big that the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning.

According to a media release from the BBB, be careful when activating an account from Netflix, Disney+, PBS Passport, or Hulu. Now if you already have these then clearly you'll know a scammer is trying to lure you into unknowingly giving them your personal information and data. However, if you've recently signed up this scam may feel like the real deal to start your new service or the renewal of your service.

HOW THE SCAM WORKS ACCORDING TO THE BBB MEDIA RELEASE

You're ready to activate your latest renewal or brand new Netflix, Disney+, PBS Passport, or Hulu account. Or maybe you even think you missed a payment and are just reactivating it.

The email will have links to one of those streaming services listed above and clicking the link takes you to the "official" website of Hulu for example. Notice I used quotes around the word official? That's because if this is a scam it's a lookalike website that the scammer set up to trick you into downloading malware.

These fake sites have the official logo and branding as well however there's always something just a little off so ALWAYS look closely, especially if you really are starting one of these services.

If you click any button the scammers may be using like 'update' or 'activate' or 'download' for example, you'll end up with a virus that gives these con artists access to your personal information. Obviously close the page immediately if you start to feel suspicious.

