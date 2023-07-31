Somehow no one was injured when a plan made a crash landing near a crowded beach in New Hampshire on Saturday

According to Fox News, a bystander captured a video of the plan plummeting into the waves at Hampton Beach where it then appeared to overturn.

According to Hampton Fire/Rescue, the crash happened just after noon about 30 yards off the shore of the main beach.

Rescue crews from multiple agencies were needed to retrieve the plane from the choppy ocean waters.

Hampton Fire And Rescue photo Hampton Fire/Rescue photo loading...

The report from Hampton Fire/Rescue stated the aircraft's pilot needed to be assisted out of the water but was not transported for medical assistance.

Given the time of the crash, the beach was packed with sun seekers looking for a relaxing day. Many were able to capture video of the plane's frightening splashdown into the ocean.

Hampton Fire/Rescue says the plane was returned to its owner after a brief investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The department also reported there has yet to be any charges connected to the incident and that all hazards have been removed from the water.

Hampton Fire/Rescue photo Hampton Fire/Rescue photo loading...

Hampton Beach is a popular recreation and resort area in Hampton, New Hampshire.

