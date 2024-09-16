Sean "Diddy" Combs has been arrested.

He was taken into custody in Manhattan on Sept. 16 (Monday), after a Grand Jury indicted the rap mogul.

According to NBC, it is unknown what charges Diddy is facing. His arrest comes amid an ongoing federal investigation following several allegations of sexual assault.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ.

"He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court," Agnifilo added.

As previously reported, on March 25, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's Los Angeles and Miami homes were both raided by federal authorities in connection to a sex-trafficking investigation.

Videos showed the Department of Homeland Security moving swiftly into the houses with guns and bringing out numerous people in handcuffs, including Diddy's sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs.

Diddy has been sued by multiple people for sexual assault, sexual abuse and other alleged crimes.

Singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who dated the rapper for year in the early 2000s, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court last year accusing Diddy of sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual battery, sexual assault and gender-motivated violence.