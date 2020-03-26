Selena Gomez released a new video for "Dance Again," a song off her album Rare.

On Thursday (March 26), the 27-year-old singer unveiled a stunning performance video for the disco-inspired track that sees her let loose, shake off the drama and dance around in a gorgeous champagne-colored slip dress.

"I kick start the rhythm/ All the drama's in remission/ No, I don't need permission/ Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again," Gomez sings. "With my emotions, I just start going in/ With everything/ To dance again/ Feels so, feels so, feels so good."

Check out Gomez's "Dance Again" video, below:

To accompany the video, Gomez also announced new "Dance Again" merchandise and revealed that a portion of the proceeds are going toward MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aims to support musicians affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

"It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together,” she wrote on Instagram. "For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

The "Dance Again" visuals follow the pop star's previously-released music videos for "Lose You to Love Me," "Look at Me Now" and "Rare," as well as her album's bonus track "Feel Me."