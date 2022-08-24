‘Selfish’ Mom Criticized for Giving Daughter ‘Male Name’ as She Was Expecting a Boy

A new mom says her sister has been harping on her to reconsider her daughter's name because she feels it's a boy's name and that the little girl will get bullied for it.

When the woman and her partner first picked out a name for their baby, they thought they were expecting a boy — but then she gave birth to a girl.

Having already fallen in love with the name they picked out — Warren — she decided to give the name to her newborn anyway, causing friction within her family. On Reddit, she explained her sister criticized her decision to give her daughter what she believes is a boy's name.

"My sister is saying that I'm doing my daughter a disservice and I'm not thinking rationally..." the woman wrote via Reddit, according to The Mirror. "My entire pregnancy I was told I was having a boy. My fiancé and I were so excited and he chose the name Warren for him saying he always pictured himself having a son named Warren."

Sadly, when the woman was 23 weeks pregnant, her fiancé passed away.

"It's the worst thing that's ever happened to me and I'm still processing it. I mourned for me and my son never having a father. It was horrible," she wrote. "I ended up also not delivering until 41 weeks, having the most excruciating and traumatizing pregnancy and labor. At labor is when I found out she was a girl. It was so shocking."

The grieving mom noted she has been calling her daughter Warren, or Ren for short, for approximately three weeks, but her sister has been giving her "dirty looks."

"She's my only family and the only support I have and she's giving me s--t over a NAME," she detailed. "I'm getting her birth certificate done next weekend and my sister came over last night. I assumed to help but instead she's pleading that I don't go through with the name and to use 'Wren' if anything and I'm setting my daughter up for failure and bullying."

The woman added wants to keep the name to honor her late fiancé's wishes, but her sister doesn't agree. "She's still saying I'm an a--hole and being selfish and I should change it for 'her sake' and she's saying I love my fiancé more than I love my daughter."

Meanwhile, the woman shared she already made clothes with the name stitched into the fabric, and has photos of her fiancé "holding the onesies up and smiling with so many of them since we were planning to make a scrapbook."

Reddit users peppered the comments section with advice, with many siding with the sister.

"You're grieving and that's fine, but maybe it's time to step back and reconsider your stance? The name is only meaningful to you, your daughter won't care about it at all aside from the fact she will get s--t for it," one person wrote.

"Children are little sh--s who will use any excuse to tease and bully. No point in making it easier for them to do that," another commented.

"I'd be less concerned about the bullying and more worried the daughter gets the impression that her father, who's passed and she will never meet, and her mother wanted a boy and she's not the boy they wanted. The name will just end up being a constant reminder," someone else shared.