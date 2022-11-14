Reddit Slams ‘Selfish’ Parents After Pregnant Woman With Fear of Dogs Forces Husband to Get Rid of Son’s Puppy

A woman who is "terrified" of dogs was slammed after revealing she forced her husband to get rid of their son's new pet.

The pregnant woman took to Reddit explaining that despite having a known fear of dogs, she and her husband promised their son that he could get a puppy so long as it stayed away from her.

The husband agreed to keep the pet away from her. However, after declaring he "broke his promise" by letting the puppy come near her, she demanded he re-home the dog.

"I’ve been terrified of dogs since I was young. My husband knew but I don’t think he realized how bad it was until recently. He got our son a dog and at first, I was angry but he promised it wouldn’t come near me and our son was really happy so I agreed they could keep it as long as it was kept away from me," she wrote via Reddit.

"For 2 months it was fine and I barely thought about the dog being so close but a few days ago the dog came inside and it freaked me out. I told my husband he had to get rid of it now since he broke his promise and I didn’t trust him to keep it away from me anymore," she continued.

The woman shared that her husband didn't want to get rid of the dog as their son has become "very attached" to it.

"He wants me to let him take me around the dog so that I’ll stop being so scared of it but I’ve refused and told him it had to go. We argued and he told me that if I wanted it gone, I would have to take it myself," she wrote.

The situation reached a boiling point when the man's parents came over recently. The wife explained the situation to them, and they started chastising their son.

"My in-laws came to visit yesterday and my mother-in-law asked me if something had happened between us because I’m still angry at him and she noticed. I told her about the dog and she told him off and said she taught him better than to traumatize his pregnant wife," she explained to Reddit.

The woman concluded her post by revealing her husband is still "upset" with her and believes she only told his parents about the dog issue so they would "force him" to get rid of it.

Users in the comments slammed the woman, calling her "selfish" for trying to get rid of the dog after her son had bonded with it.

"If your phobia is that bad, and you are unwilling to address it, you should never have allowed the dog to stay even 1 night. Your husband never should have gotten the dog without your consent. And the breeder or rescue never should have allowed him to have a dog without knowing all adults in the home were on board. Now your son and a dog will be hurt because of your collective actions," one person wrote.

"Wow. This is sad. I feel for the innocent dog and child in this situation. They have bonded. Do not downplay the hurt you two have caused to others. This is so wrong. Both adults are selfish," another commented.