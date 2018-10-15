Shakira’s Reaction to an Aggressive Stage-Crasher Is Truly Shocking

Shakira performed a show at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Friday (October 12), as part of her ongoing El Dorado World Tour. The singer and the crowd were surprised by an overeager fan who was somehow able to get past security and jump onstage toward the end of her performance. The way Shakira reacted to the encounter was arguably even more shocking, though.

A Twitter user posted a video from the concert, which appears to be from the end of the show. A man can be seen rushing up to the stage to hug Shakira, where he is almost immediately grabbed by security. Shakira, who appears to be laughing and smiling, hugs him back. The man whispers something to Shakira, likely to ask for a selfie, at which point he is dragged backwards by security, startling Shakira in the process.

She defends the fan, though, waving off her security team and allowing the man to snap a selfie of the two of them onstage. She then gives him another hug before he is escorted off the stage by security. Shakira can be seen blowing kisses to the now cheering crowd and waving goodbye.

Watch it all go down below: