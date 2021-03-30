Shawn Mendes’ Car Was Stolen During a Break-In While He and Camila Cabello Were Home

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out who was snapped on a double date, Shawn Mendes' stolen G-Wagen and more, below.

Thieves Broke In and Stole Shawn Mendes' Car... While He Was Home



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were at home in L.A. when thieves broke in and swiped the keys to one of Shawn's cars: a Mercedes G-Wagen. No arrests have been made yet and the LAPD is still investigating the crime. (via TMZ)

Data Proves Going To Bed Angry Is Bad for Your Health

A new study shows that the emotional strain of going to bed angry can lead to depression, anxiety, heart disease and gastrointestinal problems. (via StudyFinds)

Sharon Osbourne Receives Multimillion-Dollar Payout From 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne is leaving The Talk after 11 years following revelations of "issues of racism in the workplace." A source claims that the talk show host is "walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision to leave the show." (via Just Jared)

Prince William Is Apparently the Sexiest Bald Man in the World

The U.K. Sun has declared Prince William the "Sexiest Bald Man in the World," according to how many times he has been described as "sexy" online. With 17.6 million searches, William takes the lead, followed behind by Mike Tyson and Jason Statham. (via The Sun)

NY Mom Surprised With Over $1,250 of Video Game Fees From Son



A mom from Larchmont, New York was shocked when she opened her bank statement and noticed $1,250 worth of charges from popular video game Roblox. She says her son made the purchases without her permission by adding his fingerprint to unlock the iPad and pay for the extras. (via Good Morning America)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Double Date With Megan Fox and MGK

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went on a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Vegas. Barker and MGK have worked together on several occasions, so it was only a matter of time before the four were spotted together. The couples saw some mixed martial arts at UFC 260 in Las Vegas. (via People)