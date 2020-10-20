Shawn Mendes Admits His Songs Have ‘Always’ Been About Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is sharing his soul — and his “Señorita” — with the world.

The first trailer for Mendes’ upcoming Netflix documentary In Wonder dropped today (October 20) and features clips from the singer’s most recent tour, plus behind-the-scenes footage of his relationship with Camila Cabello.

“Our song comes on the radio or something, and I’m like, ‘Everything is about you... they’ve always been about you.’ And she goes, ‘What do you mean?’”

“I’m like, ‘They’re all about you. Like... every song I’ve ever wrote,” he admits with a blush at the end of the preview.

Mendes and Cabello met in 2014 after touring together as opening acts for Austin Mahone. They sparked dating rumors after collaborating on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and further fueled "Shawmila" speculation after collaborating on “Señorita" in 2019.

Mendes confirmed their relationship status to fan during a pre-show Q&A session.

The In Wonder singer told PopCrush Nights host Kayla Thomas that he quarantined with Cabello and her parents at their home in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Wonder will be released on Netflix on November 23.